Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Final Fantasy 16 announced for PS5, PC

Polygon Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Video Game Moments That Changed Everything [Video]

Top 10 Video Game Moments That Changed Everything

It's always great when a game throws you a curve ball! For this list, we’ll be looking at specific moments in video games that transformed the way they were played.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:36Published
Top 10 Changes in Video Game Remakes No One Asked For [Video]

Top 10 Changes in Video Game Remakes No One Asked For

If a game ain't broke, don't fix it! For this list, we’re looking at changes made by video game remakes and reboots that were just downright absurd and befuddling.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:18Published
Top 10 Most Powerful Video Game Bosses [Video]

Top 10 Most Powerful Video Game Bosses

These video game villains definitely have power levels over 9000! For this list, we’ll be looking at video game bosses who may not have put up the hardest fight, but who wield awe-inspiring power.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Final Fantasy XVI Could Be Announced During Sony's PlayStation 5 Showcase

Final Fantasy XVI Could Be Announced During Sony's PlayStation 5 Showcase With the success of the Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XIV, the time is ripe for the announcement of a brand new Final Fantasy game. Previous rumors...
Softpedia Also reported by •Polygon

Xbox One vs. PlayStation 4 – 2020 Review

   Which console rules the next-gen gaming scene? 2016 year could be one of most defining year in history of video games, with upcoming games like Ratchet and...
Rumorfix

Why Sephiroth from 'Final Fantasy' Is Actually Jesus Christ

Why Sephiroth from 'Final Fantasy' Is Actually Jesus Christ What does the game's overly sensitive bad guy have in common with the O.G. good guy?
eBaums World


Tweets about this