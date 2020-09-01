Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer alpha starts Friday on PlayStation 4

How to access Black Ops Cold War beta: dates, preorders, more
Treyarch’s next entry in the Call of Duty Franchise is fast approaching but before we get to the November 13 release date, you’ll be able to play early. Here’s everything to know about the Black..
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer leak reveals a brand new gameplay mode
Twitch streamer Douglas “DougIsRaw” Wolf went live while playing what appeared to be an earlier build of Cold War.DougIsRaw’s stream was ended within minutes and all clips of his play were purged..
New Call Of Duty reveal, Fall Guys is an esport, Doom Eternal at 1000fps - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 28 Aug 2020
This week, we talk about: - the reveal for Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War - Fall Guys turning into an esport - the new League of Legends song - someone managing to get Doom Eternal to run at 1000fps