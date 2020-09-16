|
Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal Is Selling Out As Demand Overflows
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Houston rapper Travis Scott‘s McDonald’s edible collaboration is winning people over from coast to coast. Reports claim the popular meal’s instant success and increasing demand has sparked shortages at multiple restaurants. Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Burger Outselling Expectations According to the latest reports, Cactus Jack’s $6 meal has outperformed industry insiders and McDonald’s own expectations. The […]
