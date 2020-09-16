Global  
 

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal Is Selling Out As Demand Overflows

SOHH Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Houston rapper Travis Scott‘s McDonald’s edible collaboration is winning people over from coast to coast. Reports claim the popular meal’s instant success and increasing demand has sparked shortages at multiple restaurants. Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Burger Outselling Expectations According to the latest reports, Cactus Jack’s $6 meal has outperformed industry insiders and McDonald’s own expectations. The […]
Video Credit: Complex News and In The Know - Published
News video: The Travis Scott Meal is straining the McDonald's supply chain

The Travis Scott Meal is straining the McDonald's supply chain 00:58

 The popular Travis Scott Meal collaboration has caused ingredient shortages at some McDonald's restaurants.

