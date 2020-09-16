Global  
 

Katey Sagal To Lead Erin Brockovich Inspired 'Rebel' Drama Series on ABC

Wednesday, 16 September 2020
ABC had ordered an Erin Brockovich inspired show, called Rebel, straight to series. The network announced today that Katey Sagal would lead the series, with John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia. The series centers on Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without [...]
News video: Krista Vernoff's Erin Brockovich Drama 'Rebel' Picked Up by ABC | THR News

Krista Vernoff's Erin Brockovich Drama 'Rebel' Picked Up by ABC | THR News 01:26

 Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff has landed her third show at ABC.

