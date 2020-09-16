|
Katey Sagal To Lead Erin Brockovich Inspired 'Rebel' Drama Series on ABC
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
ABC had ordered an Erin Brockovich inspired show, called Rebel, straight to series. The network announced today that Katey Sagal would lead the series, with John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia. The series centers on Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without [...]
|
|
|
|
