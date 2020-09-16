Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elizabeth Gillies Marries Michael Corcoran In Intimate New Jersey Wedding!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Elizabeth Gillies just shocked fans by revealing she got married! The 27-year-old Dynasty star married her beau Michael Corcoran in New Jersey on August 8th with their families in New Jersey. Liz and Michael were originally supposed to get married back in April but postponed their nuptials due to the pandemic. “Initially, we planned on [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former New Jersey Police Officer-Turned Fitness Instructor Says Practicing Yoga Likely ‘Saved My Life’ [Video]

Former New Jersey Police Officer-Turned Fitness Instructor Says Practicing Yoga Likely ‘Saved My Life’

A former New Jersey police found yoga after leaving the force. He says it saved his life and believes yoga could help officers still on the job keep calm even in high-stress situations. CBS2's Vanessa..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published
Meet New Jersey’s oldest firefighter! [Video]

Meet New Jersey’s oldest firefighter!

Bob Halberstadt, an 80-year-old resident of Blairstown, New Jersey, is redefining life after retirement. While many his age sit back and enjoy life after years of hard work, Halberstadt is just getting..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:51Published
Uncounted Ballots From New Jersey July Primary Found In Bin [Video]

Uncounted Ballots From New Jersey July Primary Found In Bin

Officials have counted more than 1,600 ballots from New Jersey's July primary that were found last week in a "mislabeled" bin. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:29Published

Tweets about this

Khalildryer1

Khalil Dryer RT @justjaredjr: Surprise! #Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies is now a married woman! Get the details on her wedding here: https://t.co/mvQ3c… 9 minutes ago

priscilatosate

Priscila Elizabeth Gillies Marries Michael Corcoran In Intimate New Jersey Wedding! https://t.co/PFUvz2dotB via @JustJaredJr 11 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Surprise! #Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies is now a married woman! Get the details on her wedding here: https://t.co/mvQ3cCoJpT 45 minutes ago