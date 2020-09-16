Global  
 

Who Is Michael Corcoran? Meet Elizabeth Gillies' New Husband!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Elizabeth Gillies just revealed that she got married just over a month ago. The 27-year-old actress wed Michael Corcoran, and many are wondering who he is! Michael is a 47-year-old musician, composer, songwriter, music producer, and sound designer, who has actually worked on many popular Nickelodeon shows. Most recently, Michael won a 2020 BMI Cable [...]
