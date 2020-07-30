Global  
 

Liam Neeson praises son for changing surname to honour Natasha Richardson

ContactMusic Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Liam Neeson's son honours late mother Natasha Richardson

Liam Neeson's son honours late mother Natasha Richardson 01:02

 Liam Neeson has praised his son's decision to change his surname to Richardson to honour his late mother.

