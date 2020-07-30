Liam Neeson praises son for changing surname to honour Natasha Richardson

Liam Neeson Comments On Son's Name Change
The 'Taken' actor's son Micheál paid "a lovely homage" to his late mother Natasha Richardson.
Made in Italy Movie Clip - That's Romance
Made in Italy Movie Clip - That's Romance - Plot synopsis: Made In Italy is a heart-warming father son story set in glorious Tuscany about bohemian London artist Robert (Neeson), who returns to Italy..
Natasha Richardson's son Micheál still hasn't fully comprehended her death
Micheál Richardson hasn't "fully comprehended" his mother Natasha Richardson's 2009 death, because he finds the "pain a little too overwhelming".