Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miranda Lambert Extends Her ACM Awards Record with 35th Win, Performs 'Bluebird' at the Bluebird!

Just Jared Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Miranda Lambert poses with her award while posing backstage at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday (September 16) at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn. The 36-year-old country singer won the award for Music Event of the Year along with her tourmates and this extended her to 35 overall wins at the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Miranda Lambert Leads The Pack With Seven 2020 CMA Award Nominations [Video]

Miranda Lambert Leads The Pack With Seven 2020 CMA Award Nominations

The nominees for the 54th annual County Music Association Awards were announced on Tuesday. Miranda Lambert leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Luke Combs with six. The two..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this