Miranda Lambert Extends Her ACM Awards Record with 35th Win, Performs 'Bluebird' at the Bluebird!
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Miranda Lambert poses with her award while posing backstage at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday (September 16) at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn. The 36-year-old country singer won the award for Music Event of the Year along with her tourmates and this extended her to 35 overall wins at the [...]
