Miranda Lambert Extends Her ACM Awards Record with 35th Win, Performs 'Bluebird' at the Bluebird! Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Miranda Lambert poses with her award while posing backstage at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday (September 16) at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn. The 36-year-old country singer won the award for Music Event of the Year along with her tourmates and this extended her to 35 overall wins at the [...] 👓 View full article

