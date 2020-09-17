Global  
 

Taylor Swift's Stalker Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison

Just Jared Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Taylor Swift‘s stalker is heading to jail. A federal judge in Nashville, Tenn. sentenced Texas native Eric Swarbrick to 30 months in prison on Wednesday (September 16), Forbes reports. He will also be supervised for three years after his release. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift Swarbrick pled guilty to stalking and [...]
