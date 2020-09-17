Global  
 

The Internet Explodes On Kanye West For Peeing On Grammy Award

SOHH Thursday, 17 September 2020
The Internet isn’t feeling G.O.O.D about Kanye West‘s shocking decision to share footage of himself urinating on one of his Grammy Awards trophies. Social media has come forward to check Yeezy over doing the unthinkable and sharing the video to the masses. Social Media Rips Kanye West The Internet has unloaded pure fire on Ye […]
Jim Carey Set to Play Joe Biden on 'SNL,' Kanye West Urinates on Grammy Trophy & More News | THR News

Jim Carey Set to Play Joe Biden on 'SNL,' Kanye West Urinates on Grammy Trophy & More News | THR News

 Jim Carey is set to play Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live,' Kanye West caused quite a stir on Twitter while calling out the music industry, even sharing a video of a Grammy being urinated on and Fox News has been hit with layoffs.

