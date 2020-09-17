Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian West and Katy Perry join Instagram freeze
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio are among celebrities who took part in a 24-hour Instagram freeze on Wednesday to protest against what they say is parent company Facebook's failure to tackle violent and hateful content and election misinformation.
They were among the high profile names supporting the...
Several celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio have called out to Facebook to take responsibility for what they perceive to be hate on... OK! Magazine Also reported by •TMZ.com