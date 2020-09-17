Global  
 

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian West and Katy Perry join Instagram freeze

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian West and Katy Perry join Instagram freezeKim Kardashian West, Katy Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio are among celebrities who took part in a 24-hour Instagram freeze on Wednesday to protest against what they say is parent company Facebook's failure to tackle violent and hateful content and election misinformation.

They were among the high profile names supporting the...
