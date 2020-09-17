Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Kelsea Ballerini's Amazing ACM Awards Performance Now! (Video)

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
We always love a Kelsea Ballerini performance and she treated us to an amazing one at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards! The 27-year-old country singer performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium during the show, which aired on Wednesday (September 16). Kelsea performed a fun new version of her song “Hole in the Bottle” during [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Really Happy' Taylor Swift Is Returning To ACM Awards

Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Really Happy' Taylor Swift Is Returning To ACM Awards 02:01

 Kelsea Ballerini reveals why she's "really happy" Taylor Swift is returning to the Academy of Country Music Awards stage. Plus, Luke Bryan shares how the show is adapting to the pandemic. Tune in the 55th annual ACM Awards Wednesday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Genesis G70 in Blue Driving Video [Video]

Genesis G70 in Blue Driving Video

Genesis today announced that its entry-luxury G70 was recognized as Good Housekeeping magazine’s 2020 Best New Family Car Award Winner in the Luxury Sedan category. This accolade represents the 21st..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 02:01Published
Taylor Swift returning to ACM Awards for live Betty debut [Video]

Taylor Swift returning to ACM Awards for live Betty debut

Taylor Swift is heading back to the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years for the premiere performance of new material from her hit album Folklore.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Genesis G70 in White Driving Video [Video]

Genesis G70 in White Driving Video

Genesis announced that its entry-luxury G70 was recognized as Good Housekeeping magazine’s 2020 Best New Family Car Award Winner in the Luxury Sedan category. This accolade represents the 21st award..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Kelsea Ballerini Performs New Version of 'Hole in the Bottle' at ACM Awards 2020!

 Kelsea Ballerini hits the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for her performance at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday...
Just Jared


Tweets about this