Watch Kelsea Ballerini's Amazing ACM Awards Performance Now! (Video)

We always love a Kelsea Ballerini performance and she treated us to an amazing one at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards! The 27-year-old country singer performed at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium during the show, which aired on Wednesday (September 16). Kelsea performed a fun new version of her song "Hole in the Bottle" during
Kelsea Ballerini reveals why she's "really happy" Taylor Swift is returning to the Academy of Country Music Awards stage. Plus, Luke Bryan shares how the show is adapting to the pandemic. Tune in the 55th annual ACM Awards Wednesday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.