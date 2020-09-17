Pregnant Mickey Guyton Cradles Baby Bump, Performs with Host Keith Urban at ACM Awards 2020

Global  
 

Mickey Guyton puts her baby bump on display while performing at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday (September 16). The 37-year-old pregnant country singer performed her song “What Are You Gonna Tell Her” at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Mickey was accompanied by the show’s host Keith Urban, who [...]
