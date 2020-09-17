Pregnant Mickey Guyton Cradles Baby Bump, Performs with Host Keith Urban at ACM Awards 2020
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () Mickey Guyton puts her baby bump on display while performing at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday (September 16). The 37-year-old pregnant country singer performed her song “What Are You Gonna Tell Her” at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Mickey was accompanied by the show’s host Keith Urban, who [...]
Fifteen-time ACM winner Keith Urban will pull double duty tomorrow night (Sept. 16) as host and performer at the 2020 ACM Awards, which will be hosted in Nashville for the first time in the award show's 55-year history.
The nominees for the 54th annual County Music Association Awards were announced on Tuesday. Miranda Lambert leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Luke Combs with six. The two entertainers..