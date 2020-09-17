Global  
 

Chiranjeevi's brother Nagababu tests Covid positive

Thursday, 17 September 2020
Janasena Party leader and Telugu movie industry actor, Konidela Nagababu, has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. "Tested Covid positive. Will scuffle and strife through this and will be a plasma donor," said Nagababu.

There was a speculation that the actor tested positive a couple of days ago but it was not confirmed...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid: Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive, goes into self-isolation

Covid: Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive, goes into self-isolation 01:08

 Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested people who came in his contact recently to follow protocol. His office said the minister is in Nagpur and has slight fever. "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my...

