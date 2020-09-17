Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ewan McGregor's Daughter Esther McGregor Drops Debut EP with New Band French Thyme!

Just Jared Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Esther McGregor is making her music debut with producer and saxophonist Leo Major! The 18-year-old singer-songwriter formed the new band French Thyme with Leo and they just dropped their self-titled debut EP. Esther, who is the daughter of actor Ewan McGregor, became friends with Leo in high school French class. Their music draws from their [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Ewan McGregor reveals he is surprised by the popularity of Star Wars movies

Ewan McGregor reveals he is surprised by the popularity of Star Wars movies 01:02

 Hollywood star Ewan McGregor has admitted to being surprised by the popularity of the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman Preview 'Long Way Up' [Video]

Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman Preview 'Long Way Up'

It's all about the journey rather than the destination for motorcycle pals, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. While catching up with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the dynamic duo preview what..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:18Published
Ewan McGregor added challenge to latest adventure by riding prototype eco-bike [Video]

Ewan McGregor added challenge to latest adventure by riding prototype eco-bike

Ewan McGregor has recounted his latest motorbike adventure was a challenge at times when he and his friend Charley Boorman couldn't find a plug-in for their eco-Harley Davidsons.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Never A Dull Moment: Conor McGregor Detained Once Again For Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

Never A Dull Moment: Conor McGregor Detained Once Again For Sexual Assault Allegations

Twice-retired UFC superstar Conor McGregor was collared in Corsica on Saturday and accused of attempted sexual assault. According to Newser, the 32-year-old is no stranger to legal run-ins. In 2019..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this