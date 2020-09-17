|
Ewan McGregor's Daughter Esther McGregor Drops Debut EP with New Band French Thyme!
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Esther McGregor is making her music debut with producer and saxophonist Leo Major! The 18-year-old singer-songwriter formed the new band French Thyme with Leo and they just dropped their self-titled debut EP. Esther, who is the daughter of actor Ewan McGregor, became friends with Leo in high school French class. Their music draws from their [...]
