Nicki Minaj Did Not Commit Copyright Infringement, Judge Rules, in Tracy Chapman Lawsuit
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj came out victorious in her lawsuit against singing Tracy Chapman, as a judge ruled she did not commit copyright infringement. The lawsuit claimed that Nicki committed copyright infringement when she experimented with Tracy‘s “Baby Can I Hold You” song for her own, “Sorry”. Variety reports that a judge ruled on Wednesday that Nicki [...]
