Nicki Minaj Did Not Commit Copyright Infringement, Judge Rules, in Tracy Chapman Lawsuit Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nicki Minaj came out victorious in her lawsuit against singing Tracy Chapman, as a judge ruled she did not commit copyright infringement. The lawsuit claimed that Nicki committed copyright infringement when she experimented with Tracy‘s “Baby Can I Hold You” song for her own, “Sorry”. Variety reports that a judge ruled on Wednesday that Nicki [...] 👓 View full article

