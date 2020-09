You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Robert Pattinson Photographed for First Time After Coronavirus Diagnosis, Looks Happy in London with Suki Waterhouse Robert Pattinson was photographed for the first time since his Coronavirus diagnosis and he was looking extra cuddly with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. We’re...

Just Jared 12 hours ago



Robert Pattinson Spotted Kissing Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Amid Alleged Covid-19 Diagnosis The new Caped Crusader depicter has been seen packing on public display of affection with Suki Waterhouse amid rumors that he tested positive for coronavirus.

AceShowbiz 10 hours ago





Tweets about this