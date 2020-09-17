|
Dame Dash Comes To Kanye West’s Defense After Twitter Lockout
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Former Roc-A-Fella Records co-owner Damon “Dame” Dash is fully supporting his protégé Kanye West. The hip-hop mogul has come forward to speak up for Yeezy over his recent online outbursts, demands to get his masters and getting locked out of his Twitter account. Dame Dash Defends Kanye West Damon went online to speak up for […]




