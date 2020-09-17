Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dame Dash Comes To Kanye West’s Defense After Twitter Lockout

SOHH Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Former Roc-A-Fella Records co-owner Damon “Dame” Dash is fully supporting his protégé Kanye West. The hip-hop mogul has come forward to speak up for Yeezy over his recent online outbursts, demands to get his masters and getting locked out of his Twitter account. Dame Dash Defends Kanye West Damon went online to speak up for […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kanye West calls himself 'the new Moses' in Twitter rant slamming record labels

Kanye West calls himself 'the new Moses' in Twitter rant slamming record labels 00:54

 Kanye West called himself "the new Moses" as he went on a Twitter rant on Monday night telling fans he won't release any new music until he's released from his record label contract.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jim Carey Set to Play Joe Biden on 'SNL,' Kanye West Urinates on Grammy Trophy & More News | THR News [Video]

Jim Carey Set to Play Joe Biden on 'SNL,' Kanye West Urinates on Grammy Trophy & More News | THR News

Jim Carey is set to play Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live,' Kanye West caused quite a stir on Twitter while calling out the music industry, even sharing a video of a Grammy being urinated on and Fox..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:05Published
Kanye West accused of mocking Islam with new sneakers [Video]

Kanye West accused of mocking Islam with new sneakers

Kanye West has upset the Muslim community after naming his new Yeezy Boost sneakers after the faith's archangels of music and death.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Kanye West wants to create Jesus Tok [Video]

Kanye West wants to create Jesus Tok

West took to Twitter to share his idea.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this