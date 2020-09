You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chris Rock thinks Cardi B is the 'funniest woman' in the world



Rock says he saw Cardi on Instagram years before she started making music. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago Chris Rock: Cardi B is the funniest person in the world



Chris Rock thinks Cardi B is the "funniest comedian in the world", as he reveals he once tried to set her up with a comedy gig at Comedy Central, but bosses turned down the idea. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:06 Published 2 weeks ago Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President Documentary movie



Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President Documentary movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Part-rockumentary, part-presidential portrait, JIMMY CARTER: ROCK & ROLL PRESIDENT traces how rock music helped propel.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:17 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Chris Rock addresses Jimmy Fallon’s blackface impression Chris Rock has defended Jimmy Fallon over a Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch in which he imitated the comedian while wearing blackface.

Belfast Telegraph 22 hours ago





Tweets about this