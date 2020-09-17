Global  
 

Bhumi Pednekar: Samiksha and I will watch Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare together!

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Versatile actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to release her anticipated film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare on the digital platform. The Alankrita Srivastava directed project is a film about sisterhood as Bhumi and Konkona Sen Sharma play sisters in the film and Bhumi wants to watch this heart-touching film with her sister. She...
News video: How Bhumi plans to celebrate sisterhood with her new film

How Bhumi plans to celebrate sisterhood with her new film 01:10

 Actress Bhumi Pednekar plans to watch her new film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, with her sister Samiksha Pednekar, and calls it a special sister screening.

