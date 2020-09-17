Bhumi Pednekar: Samiksha and I will watch Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare together!
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () Versatile actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to release her anticipated film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare on the digital platform. The Alankrita Srivastava directed project is a film about sisterhood as Bhumi and Konkona Sen Sharma play sisters in the film and Bhumi wants to watch this heart-touching film with her sister. She...
In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee speaks to actors Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma their movie Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 19:49Published