Christina Aguilera Reflects on Her Infamous 2003 MTV VMAs Performance With Madonna & Britney Spears
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Christina Aguilera is looking back. The “Reflection” singer opened up with Zane Lowe for her “At Home With” playlist for Apple Music on Thursday (September 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera During the episode, Christina talked about her infamous 2003 MTV VMAs performance, in which she and Britney Spears shared a [...]
