Christina Aguilera Reflects on Her Infamous 2003 MTV VMAs Performance With Madonna & Britney Spears

Just Jared Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Christina Aguilera is looking back. The “Reflection” singer opened up with Zane Lowe for her “At Home With” playlist for Apple Music on Thursday (September 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera During the episode, Christina talked about her infamous 2003 MTV VMAs performance, in which she and Britney Spears shared a [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Christina Aguilera says her Madonna kiss wasn't shocking

Christina Aguilera says her Madonna kiss wasn't shocking 00:41

 Christina Aguilera has insisted her kiss with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) wasn't "shocking" and she never expected it to be controversial.

