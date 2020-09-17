Global  
 

Robert Pattinson Steps Out With Suki Waterhouse 2 Weeks After Reportedly Testing Positive for Coronavirus

E! Online Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
All better, Batman? Two weeks after reports spread that Robert Pattinson had tested positive for coronavirus, the 34-year-old actor was spotted kissing his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in...
 Looks like Robert Pattinson has recovered from coronavirus. The Batman actor was photographed making out with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in a London park on Wednesday. Perhaps fighting off a deadly disease made R.Patz a little less shy about showing his love for Waterhouse in front of...

