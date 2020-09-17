Global  
 

Kanye West Makes First Tweet Since Twitter Lockout

SOHH Thursday, 17 September 2020
Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is back-back. The G.O.O.D Music boss has returned to his Twitter grind hours after getting locked out of the system for doing the most with his tweets. Kanye West’s First Tweet Yeezy returned to Twitter with some pure troll-worthy motivation. Kanye shared a screenshot of Forbes editor Randall Lane‘s iPhone contact […]
News video: Kanye West blocked from Twitter after Grammy pee storm

Kanye West blocked from Twitter after Grammy pee storm 00:50

 Kanye West has been temporarily blocked from Twitter after sharing a video of himself urinating on one of his Grammy awards.

