Halle Berry Seemingly Identifies Her New Boyfriend for First Time!

Just Jared Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Halle Berry has seemingly confirmed that she is dating singer Van Hunt! The 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress has been hinting for months that she has a new boyfriend, but she has never revealed the identity of the mystery man until now. Halle took to Instagram on Thursday (September 17) and shared a photo of herself wearing [...]
