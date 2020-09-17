|
Harry Styles & Lily James Eyed to Star in 'My Policeman,' About the Passionate Relationship Between Two Men
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Harry Styles and Lily James are in negotiations to star in the upcoming movie My Policeman, based on the acclaimed novel. Deadline reports that the movie “takes place in the late 1990s, when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home, triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the [...]
