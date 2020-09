You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch Goodyear tire workers rally after Trump's call for boycott of Akron company



United Steelworkers Local 2 hosted a rally in response to President Donald Trump calling on the public to boycott Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, one of Akron’s largest employers. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:55 Published on August 20, 2020

Tweets about this