Charli D'Amelio Now Holds a Guinness World Record Title! Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Charli D’Amelio is in the 2021 Guinness Book of World Records!! The 16-year-old TikTok star, you guessed it, holds the title for something related to TikTok. Charli shared her spot in the new book, which is now available to purchase in select stores, in a video on her Instagram story. She holds the title for [...] 👓 View full article