渡辺満 @fukuoka_ryoko It's very interesting!! Even if you warn to me, I just walk alone stubbornly. I don't know when does… https://t.co/oPE4KkKIE3 2 days ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Today is the 10th anniversary of #EasyA hitting theaters! Take a look back at the film's red carpet premiere, including phot… 2 days ago Anette Fekete 'Easy A' Turns 10: Look Back at Emma Stone, Taylor Swift, the Jenners, & More at the Premiere! https://t.co/Zl1DHqNWIF via @JustJared 2 days ago JustJared.com Today is the 10th anniversary of #EasyA hitting theaters! Take a look back at the film's red carpet premiere, inclu… https://t.co/UFComnIx6K 3 days ago Awais Turns out there was a typo in the Google fonts URL. An easy fix. All of a sudden the vertical-rhythm & that pixel-p… https://t.co/C7yHFwxu8a 3 days ago True Speaker @Halfords_uk Fix your bike HAHA been in Halfords today to purchase a pushbike... Staff- "i dont know what bikes we… https://t.co/4qaXQE3ofZ 5 days ago Mike "For Hire" Zornek ✏️ A Look Back: Week Ending September 13th Lots of times it’s easy to feel bad about missing deadlines but when yo… https://t.co/LWYHU45oLT 1 week ago Jan Peman RT @read_owl: It turns out it isn't easy to focus on positive things on Twitter. There are important discussions and information but a lot… 1 week ago