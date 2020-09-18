Global  
 

Kanye West escalates the battle with record labels

Friday, 18 September 2020
Kanye West escalates the battle with record labelsAmerican rapper Kanye West has tweeted a video of a Grammy Award in a commode, with someone urinating on the trophy. The video tweet comes at a time when West is engaged in a battle with record labels to retrieve rights to his music.

"Trust me... I won't stop," West captioned the clip, while referring to his fight to get...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kanye West calls himself 'the new Moses' in Twitter rant slamming record labels

Kanye West calls himself 'the new Moses' in Twitter rant slamming record labels 00:54

 Kanye West called himself "the new Moses" as he went on a Twitter rant on Monday night telling fans he won't release any new music until he's released from his record label contract.

