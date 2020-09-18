Global  
 

Richa asks to spot Ali Fazal in this PIC

IndiaTimes Friday, 18 September 2020
Richa Chadha took to Instagram to share a still from the film 'Death On The Nile Stars' and asked her to spot her fiance Ali Fazal in it. In the photo, we can see Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Ali and other stars from the film chilling in a boat. Sharing the photo, she captioned, "Spot the fiancé...casually sitting next to some superstars holding his own." The actress also posted the same picture on Twitter and wrote, "No biggie... just Ali Fazal casually chilling with some global superstars. #Proud."
Ali Fazal pens sweet note for Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal pens sweet note for Richa Chadha

 Actor Ali Fazal on Thursday penned a sweet note for his girlfriend Richa Chadha.

