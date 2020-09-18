Global  
 

Ashley Tisdale Steps Out After Revealing She's Pregnant!

Just Jared Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Ashley Tisdale waves to the photographers while heading back to her car after a hair appointment on Thursday afternoon (September 17) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 35-year-old actress went to a private home to get her hair done by Tracey Cunningham, just hours after announcing that she is pregnant with her first child. PHOTOS: Check [...]
