Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bryan Cranston Plays a Judge in 'Your Honor' Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Showtime has released the trailer for their upcoming limited series Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston. The 10-episode legal thriller stars the 64-year-old Emmy winner as “Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.” [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Your Honor Trailer

Your Honor Trailer 02:21

 Your Honor (2020) Official Trailer - Bryan Cranston SHOWTIME Series - The 10-episode legal thriller stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenaged son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Your Honor on Showtime - Official Trailer [Video]

Your Honor on Showtime - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Showtime legal drama miniseries Your Honor, based on the Israeli TV series Kvodo. It stars Bryan Cranston, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Carmen Ejogo,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:02Published
Angelina Jolie, Bryan Cranston, And Sam Rockwell Share What They've Been Up To In 2020 | Bustle [Video]

Angelina Jolie, Bryan Cranston, And Sam Rockwell Share What They've Been Up To In 2020 | Bustle

If there’s a time to be totally unfiltered, it’s now. We got the star-studded cast of ‘The One and Only Ivan’ to share their most unfiltered opinions on both the current state of the world and..

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 02:20Published
Your Honor - Bryan Cranston [Video]

Your Honor - Bryan Cranston

Your Honor (2020) Official Teaser | Bryan Cranston SHOWTIME Series - Plot synopsis: Your Honor is a new SHOWTIME limited series and legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Bryan Cranston Breaks Bad to Save His Family in Trailer for Showtime’s ‘Your Honor’ (Video)

Bryan Cranston Breaks Bad to Save His Family in Trailer for Showtime’s ‘Your Honor’ (Video) Showtime on Thursday dropped the trailer for its upcoming legal thriller “Your Honor,” and Bryan Cranston plays a New Orleans judge taking a walk on the...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com Showtime has released the trailer for their new legal thriller #YourHonor starring Bryan Cranston - watch now! https://t.co/FkM6iB7XBj 20 seconds ago