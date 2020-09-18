Bryan Cranston Plays a Judge in 'Your Honor' Trailer - Watch Now!
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Showtime has released the trailer for their upcoming limited series Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston. The 10-episode legal thriller stars the 64-year-old Emmy winner as “Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.” [...]
