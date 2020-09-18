Global  
 

Netflix Releases a Statement After 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris is Arrested on Production of Child Pornography Charges

Friday, 18 September 2020
Netflix is breaking its silence after the arrest of Cheer star Jerry Harris. On Thursday (September 17), the 21-year-old cheerleader was arrested on “production of child pornography charges,” the U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago said. Jerry‘s arrest comes after it was revealed earlier this month that he had “solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from [...]
News video: Jerry Harris facing charge of producing child pornography

Jerry Harris facing charge of producing child pornography 00:35

 Jerry Harris, the star of the Neftlix show Cheer, is facing a charge of producing child pornography. That's according to the US attorney's office in Chicago.

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Facing Child Pornography Charges [Video]

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Facing Child Pornography Charges

Jerry Harris, one of the stars of the Netflix show “Cheer” is accused of luring two boys to send him sexual pictures. But prosecutors say he admitted to doing the same to as many as 15 other..

Star of 'Cheer' Jerry Harris Charged With Producing Child Pornography | THR News [Video]

Star of 'Cheer' Jerry Harris Charged With Producing Child Pornography | THR News

Jerry Harris on Thursday was charged federally with producing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Illinois.

Everglades City man arrested for Child Pornography [Video]

Everglades City man arrested for Child Pornography

An Everglades City man is facing multiple Child Pornography charges after being arrested at his home on Tuesday.

Netflix Cheer Star Jerry Harris Arrested on Production of Child Pornography Charge Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Netflix Cheer Star Jerry Harris Arrested on Production of Child Pornography Charge Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations Jerry Harris, Netflix docuseries Cheer breakout star, has been arrested on a production of child pornography charge, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph...
Netflix 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested for Child Pornography

 Jerry Harris -- one of the stars of Netflix's cheerleading docuseries "Cheer" -- has been arrested for child pornography. Jerry was arrested Thursday morning in...
Jerry Harris of ‘Cheer’ Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

 Mr. Harris, a fan favorite on the Netflix series, was arrested and charged with production of child pornography on Thursday.
