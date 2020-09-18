Global  
 

Maggie Wheeler aka Janice on why her character has a distinct voice on Friends

Mid-Day Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Janice Litman-Goralnik, the character played by actress Maggie Wheeler on the hit sitcom Friends, has one of the most distinct voices on American television. There is an intriguing story behind it. Maggie, who generally does not speak with the shrieking tone of Janice, said she adjusted her pitch during her audition for the show...
