Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sam Claflin hails co-star Millie Bobby Brown a 'powerhouse'

ContactMusic Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Enola Holmes movie [Video]

Enola Holmes movie

Enola Holmes movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: When Enola Holmes -- Sherlock's teen sister -- discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:43Published
Enola Holmes on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

Enola Holmes on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix mystery movie Enola Holmes, based on Nancy Springer's novel by the same name. It stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:33Published

Tweets about this