Queen Elizabeth Strips Harvey Weinstein of Royal Honor

Just Jared Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth is taking away an important honor bestowed upon disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The 94-year-old royal has taken away the 68-year-old film producer’s Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire honor, or CBE, awarded in 2004, it was confirmed via THR on Friday (September 18). PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...]
