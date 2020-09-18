|
Queen Elizabeth Strips Harvey Weinstein of Royal Honor
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth is taking away an important honor bestowed upon disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The 94-year-old royal has taken away the 68-year-old film producer’s Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire honor, or CBE, awarded in 2004, it was confirmed via THR on Friday (September 18). PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...]
|
|
|
