What Happened to YNW Melly? Did He Get Death Sentence? Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rapper YNW Melly was arrested in 2019 for the murders of two fellow rappers and friends in 2018. He has since been in prison awaiting trial. The rapper’s case hasn’t progressed much during which he contracted COVID-19 in prison. YNW Melly pleaded not guilty to the charges and has several supporters are claiming his innocence […] 👓 View full article

