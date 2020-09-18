Global  
 

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Foxx Get Boo’d Up + Turn Up To Bloody Valentine

SOHH Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Foxx Get Boo’d Up + Turn Up To Bloody ValentineOhio rapper Machine Gun Kelly has no problem putting his relationship goals on full display. The hip-hop star has shared a sneak peek at himself getting turned up with Hollywood girlfriend Megan Fox to his award-winning “Bloody Valentine” anthem. Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Goals Kelly went to his Instagram page with a priceless moment between […]
