Mariah Carey Covers One of Her Favorite Songs, Irene Cara's 'Out Here on My Own' - Listen & Read a Memoir Excerpt!

Just Jared Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Mariah Carey is covering a classic! The Rainbow singer revealed a sneak preview of her upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, as well as a cover on Friday (September 18) ahead of the release of her The Rarities. The cover is of the iconic Irene Cara ballad “Out Here on My Own” from Fame, [...]
