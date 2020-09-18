Global  
 

MAX Releases New Album 'Colour Vision,' Thanks Fans & Collaborators - Stream & Download

Just Jared Jr Friday, 18 September 2020
MAX just dropped his brand new album Colour Vision, which was four years in the making! The 28-year-old singer’s new LP features collabs with SUGA from BTS, Hayley Kiyoko, Chromeo and more. Just ahead of the album’s release, MAX shared a note on social media, thanking fans for being by his side, and thanking his [...]
