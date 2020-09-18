MAX Releases New Album 'Colour Vision,' Thanks Fans & Collaborators - Stream & Download
Friday, 18 September 2020 () MAX just dropped his brand new album Colour Vision, which was four years in the making! The 28-year-old singer’s new LP features collabs with SUGA from BTS, Hayley Kiyoko, Chromeo and more. Just ahead of the album’s release, MAX shared a note on social media, thanking fans for being by his side, and thanking his [...]
It's hard to believe that Ava Max released her inescapable hit "Sweet But Psycho" two years ago, which launched her into superstardom. Now, she's about the blow-up even more with her debut album 'Heaven & Hell'. ET Canada caught up with the young popstar, who shared the inspiration behind some of her...
Lil Wayne has dropped a 33-track deluxe edition of "Tha Carter V." CNN reports that the album features appearances by 2 Chainz, Post Malone, Gucci Mane, and Raekwon. The new album comes two years after..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published