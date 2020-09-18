Global  
 

Ashley Tisdale's 'Phineas & Ferb' Co-Star Vincent Martella Reacts To Pregnancy With Funny Tweet

Just Jared Jr Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Ashley Tisdale announced she was pregnant with her first child on Thursday (September 17) and got a lot of great, celebratory reactions! One standout reaction to the news is from her Phineas & Ferb co-star/on-screen brother Vincent Martella. He retweeted a post about Ashley‘s announcement, and wrote, “phineas is going to make an awesome uncle”. [...]
