Ashley Tisdale's 'Phineas & Ferb' Co-Star Vincent Martella Reacts To Pregnancy With Funny Tweet
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Ashley Tisdale announced she was pregnant with her first child on Thursday (September 17) and got a lot of great, celebratory reactions! One standout reaction to the news is from her Phineas & Ferb co-star/on-screen brother Vincent Martella. He retweeted a post about Ashley‘s announcement, and wrote, “phineas is going to make an awesome uncle”. [...]
