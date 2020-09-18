Global  
 

Kelvin Harrison Jr. Joins 'Cyrano' Musical Movie with Peter Dinklage & Haley Bennett!

Friday, 18 September 2020
Peter Dinklage will be playing the classic character Cyrano de Bergerac in the upcoming musical movie Cyrano and it was just announced that Kelvin Harrison Jr. will join the cast! The 26-year-old actor will be playing the role of Christian while Haley Bennett is taking on the character Roxanne, according to Deadline. Also appearing in [...]
