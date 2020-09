BREAKING: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87, from complications of pancreatic cancer. The Supreme Court announced the death in a statement, saying Ginsburg died "surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C." Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993