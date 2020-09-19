Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'No. No. No.' Trends on Twitter After Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

Just Jared Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
'No. No. No.' Trends on Twitter After Ruth Bader Ginsburg's DeathRuth Bader Ginsburg‘s death is being mourned by millions of people in the United States and around the world and now the words “No. No. No.” are trending on Twitter. The Supreme Court Justice died at the age of 87, which means her seat is now vacant and the liberals have lost a vote on [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death Will Change Dynamics Of Presidential Race

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death Will Change Dynamics Of Presidential Race 04:04

 CBS News White House Correspondent Paula Reid explains how RBG's death impacts the 2020 race.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:58Published
How Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped our lives [Video]

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped our lives

A plaintiff, a student and a politician speak about the late Supreme Court justice's powerful influence.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:52Published
Why Trump's Aides Were Afraid To Tell Him About RBG's Death [Video]

Why Trump's Aides Were Afraid To Tell Him About RBG's Death

When the press first asked for his reaction to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump was caught unawares. While Trump was on stage during a rally on Friday night, aides didn't let..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Celebs Mourn Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg - Read Reactions from Twitter

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s sad passing brought a lot of reactions from celebrities on social media. The long-running Supreme Court Justice passed away at the age of...
Just Jared

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death changed Rosh Hashanah services

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death changed Rosh Hashanah services On Twitter, Rabbi Michael Latz reported that a colleague had “rushed the bimah” with a note scrawled on a piece of paper ripped from a spiral notebook:...
Jerusalem Post

Ginsburg Didn’t Tweet About Hillary Clinton

Ginsburg Didn’t Tweet About Hillary Clinton An image of a bogus tweet supposedly from the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg about Hillary Clinton began circulating after Ginsburg’s death....
FactCheck.org


Tweets about this