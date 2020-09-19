Global  
 

Sylvester Stallone's Family Went Out for Dinner with Reality Star Kim Zolciak's Family!

Just Jared Saturday, 19 September 2020
Sylvester Stallone's Family Went Out for Dinner with Reality Star Kim Zolciak's Family!This is a pretty unexpected pairing – Sylvester Stallone and Kim Zolciak met up for dinner with their families! The two families posed for photos together after dining at Fia Restaurant on Thursday (September 17) in Santa Monica, Calif. In attendance for the dinner were Sly, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and their daughters Sistine and [...]
