|
Sylvester Stallone's Family Went Out for Dinner with Reality Star Kim Zolciak's Family!
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
This is a pretty unexpected pairing – Sylvester Stallone and Kim Zolciak met up for dinner with their families! The two families posed for photos together after dining at Fia Restaurant on Thursday (September 17) in Santa Monica, Calif. In attendance for the dinner were Sly, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and their daughters Sistine and [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this