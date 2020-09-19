Celebs Mourn Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg - Read Reactions from Twitter
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s sad passing brought a lot of reactions from celebrities on social media. The long-running Supreme Court Justice passed away at the age of 87, from complications due to pancreatic cancer. Chris Evans, Sophia Bush, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Gad, and many other celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute [...]
President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are gearing up for a massive confirmation fight. The raging battle is over the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. In 2016,..