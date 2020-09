Boosie Badazz Slams Kanye West Over Drake: You're Showing Straight Jealousy Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Telling the 'Jesus Is King' rapper to 'stop hating,' the 'Nasty Nasty' rapper asks him via his Twitter account, 'WHY U CANT KEEP DRAKE OUT OF YO MOUTH BRA.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this