Watch the Stunned Reactions as Bill Maher Breaks News of RBG’s Passing to Real Time Panel: ‘Who’s Gonna Be the Next Supreme Court Justice? Scott Baio?’ Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Bill Maher broke the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing to his Real Time panel in the closing moments of taping Friday night — leading to some stunned reactions. Bill Maher broke the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing to his Real Time panel in the closing moments of taping Friday night — leading to some stunned reactions. 👓 View full article