Joe Biden Calls Ruth Bader Ginsburg A 'Fierce & Unflinching' Giant in Her Profession
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Joe Biden has released a statement following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The long-running justice passed away today, September 18, at the age of 87, due to complications from pancreatic cancer, her family announced. Mr. Biden, who was on the campaign trail, arrived at New Castle County Airport in Duluth, Minnesota [...]
