Selena Gomez Wrote A Private Message To Mark Zuckerberg About Facebook's Racism Problem

Just Jared Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Selena Gomez went straight to the leadership of Facebook and Instagram to combat the hate and racism issues on the social media platforms. The 28-year-old singer and actress shared a private message she had written to Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg on her own Instagram Stories. “Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread [...]
